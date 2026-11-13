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Laura McNaughton Murder Details and Investigation Timeline
By Naman Shrestha,9 days ago
When a 30-year-old restaurant server and single mother named Laura McNaughton met her untimely and horrific demise in late 2005 in Clovis, New Mexico, shockwaves were sent across the entire community. With her loved ones navigating grief, the authorities launched a homicide investigation that ultimately led them to the perpetrator, thanks to forensic evidence and witness statements. The gruesome case is the primary focus of NBC’s ‘Dateline: Hunted,’ which also features exclusive, in-depth interviews with Laura’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve it.
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