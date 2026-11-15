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Bolaske, Warner Run to All-Region Honors as Owls Make Mark
4 days ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine – Senior Tyler Bolaske came just three seconds shy of matching his personal record and all but officially punched his ticket to the NCAA championship next weekend while junior Kallie Warner ran an All-Region race on the women's side as the Keene State College cross country teams competed at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship hosted by Bates College on Saturday at the off-campus Wainwright Recreation Complex in South Portland.