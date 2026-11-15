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This hands-on clay workshop in Long Beach takes you into a winter wonderland
By Brian Addison,4 days ago
Playing with clay like it was a grown-up Play-Doh. Making an ornament. Or a menorah. Or maybe a garlic grater. Sipping eggnog or wine or La Croix… Surrounded by the glitz and glitter of holiday decorations exploding inside a clay studio. There’s no question: Clay on First’s “Wonderland Workshop” series is a definitively Long Beach experience.