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Men’s Hoops Rolls Past Yeshiva
4 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - A balanced effort propelled the sixth-ranked Illinois Wesleyan University men's basketball team into the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational Championship game for the sixth straight year. The Titans downed Yeshiva University, 84-57, inside the Shirk Center in its season opener to move to 1-0 on the season. The Maccabees slipped to 0-2 and will face Benedictine University tomorrow, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. IWU and 12th-ranked Trinity University (Texas) will tip at 3 p.m.