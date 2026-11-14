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Top-seeded Westminster Christian secures first state title in school history, topping No. 2 Episcopal of Acadiana in four sets
2 days ago
LAFAYETTE — For Westminster Christian, the road to a state championship consisted of a journey full of 3-0 victories in the first four rounds of the 2026 Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Volleyball Division V Tournament. And even though the Lady Crusaders suffered their first-set loss in Saturday’s Championship match against No. 2 seed Episcopal of Acadiana, they finished the task at hand, getting a 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18 win to secure their first volleyball state championship in school history.