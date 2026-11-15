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Why Seafood Lovers Keep Coming Back for This LEGENDARY French Quarter Feast in Albuquerque, NM
By Laylyn Vosotros,5 days ago
Open Sun–Thu, 11 AM–9 PM | Fri–Sat, 11 AM–9:30 PM. Albuquerque might be surrounded by desert, but Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen brings a decidedly coastal appetite to Pan American Freeway. This Pappas family restaurant serves French Quarter favorites with generous portions, fresh seafood, and a festive personality...