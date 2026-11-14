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Signal Meridian Releases New Progressive Christmas Single “Every Road Leads Home” Blending Traditional French Carols and Tchaikovsky
13 days ago
Listen to/purchase “Every Road Leads Home”: https://signalmeridian.lnk.to/everyroadleadshome. Watch the lyric video: https://youtu.be/jqKdGb2DjE4. Today, November 10, 2026, Signal Meridian releases their new Christmas single “Every Road Leads Home” on Blue Élan Records. The genre-bending new single combines Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”, the traditional French carol “Entre le bœuf et l'âne gris”, and new lyrics penned by Blue Élan Records co-founder Kirk Pasich.