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Women's Cross Country Compete at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship
2 days ago
LOCK HAVEN, PA - Hood College Women's Cross Country competed at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship this Saturday taking on a strong field of runners in the 6K meet. Sophomore Maya Carey (Clarksburg, MD/Clarksburg) ran a time of 23:38.7 crossing the finish line in 69th place. Amber Marshall (Berlin, MD/Stephen Decatur) brought home a time of 23:56.5 coming in 79th place.