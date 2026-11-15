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Dame Judi Dench On Ghosts, Party Tricks, And Who Should Be The Next James Bond
By Riann Phillip,5 days ago
Any cause that encourages children to read. Also more funding for the arts in schools. A young actor we’ve not yet heard of. I was quite a wild child: setting off fire extinguishers, tying my classmates to their chairs during Quaker meetings. A later report said, “She’d make a good pupil if she lived in this world.” I was obviously a bit of a dreamer.