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Former East Lyme Police Chief's Disorderly Conduct Case Ends With $75 Fine
By Beth Oldham,11 days ago
A disorderly conduct case against former East Lyme police chief Michael Finkelstein ended with the charge reduced to creating a public disturbance and a $75 fine, according to a Connecticut Judicial Branch clerk’s office representative. That outcome resolves the May case; it is separate from earlier domestic-violence-related cases that were dismissed in July 2025.