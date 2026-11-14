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Every Flight in the U.S. Grounded for More Than Four Hours as FAA Orders Rare Nationwide Ground Stop Over Air Traffic Communication Failure
By Bethany Byles,4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Air travel across the United States came to a sudden halt on Friday, November 13, 2026, when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop at every U.S. airport. The FAA said the ground stop followed communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers, and that its technicians were investigating.