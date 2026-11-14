undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California and Oregon Coasts Get Pounded by Monster Waves Up to 50 Feet This Weekend, With a Second Round of Big Surf Arriving Sunday Night Into Monday
By Bethany Byles,4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — Dangerous, towering waves are slamming the West Coast this weekend, with breaking waves of 30 to 40 feet along the Oregon and Northern California coast through Saturday, November 14, 2026. At the biggest surf breaks around the San Francisco Bay Area, sets could reach up...
1