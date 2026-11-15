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Airless Tires for Cars: How They Work, Who Makes Them and When You Can Buy Them
5 days ago
Airless tires for cars promise the end of flat tires, pressure checks, blowouts and the spare in your trunk. Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone and Hankook have all built working prototypes, and some have run millions of test miles. Yet you still cannot walk into a tire shop and buy a set for your car. This guide explains how airless tires work, who is building them, what you can actually buy today, and the real reasons they are not on your driveway yet.