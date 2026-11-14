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Texas Could See Snow, Sleet and Freezing Rain the Day Before Thanksgiving in One Long-Range Forecast, but Forecasters Say It Is Far From Certain
By Bethany Byles,4 days ago
DALLAS, TEXAS — Texas may be in the conversation for a wintry Thanksgiving. One new long-range forecast shows what could be the first notable snowstorm setup of the 2026-2027 winter season, with snow, sleet and freezing rain spreading across parts of the state on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the day before Thanksgiving.