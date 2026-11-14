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Alabama Faces Another Freeze Sunday Morning Across the Northern Two-Thirds of the State Before a Dry Warming Trend Pushes Birmingham Into the 70s Later This Week
By Bethany Byles,4 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA — Alabama is enjoying a cool, sunny Saturday, November 14, 2026, with afternoon highs between 55 and 62 degrees. Another freeze is likely early Sunday morning across the northern two-thirds of the state before a steady warming trend takes over for the week ahead. The state’s next...