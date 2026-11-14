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Upstate New York, Pennsylvania and the Appalachians Keep Snow Showers Into Sunday Morning as Brisk, Cold Winds Follow the Northeast Storm, While Roads Stay Mostly Wet
By Bethany Byles,4 days ago
BUFFALO, NEW YORK — The storm that brought rain to major Northeast cities and wet snow to areas farther inland is winding down, but snow showers will linger across parts of the region from Saturday, November 14, 2026, into Sunday morning. Brisk, cold winds blowing from the northwest will...