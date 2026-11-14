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Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana Stay Damp All Saturday as Lake-Effect Showers Fall Mostly as Rain, With Only a Few Flurries Mixing In Before 9 a.m.
By Bethany Byles,4 days ago
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA — Southwest Michigan and northern Indiana are in for a persistently damp Saturday, November 14, 2026, as lake-effect showers continue streaming off Lake Michigan throughout the day. While radar may show blue, which often signals snow, forecasters say most of what is falling is actually light...