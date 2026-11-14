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I Play Rocky is a perplexingly standard biopic
By Lisa Laman,4 days ago
I’ve always said clichés aren’t bad. What’s frustrating is clichés delivered lifelessly. Great movies make conceptually predictable plot points or character beats feel fresh through richly specific execution. The recent Club Kid, for instance, takes a familiar narrative template and uses it as a springboard for profoundly specific characters, performances, and camerawork. You can make old tricks new again. Unfortunately, that reality makes movies rigidly playing the greatest storytelling hits more frustrating.