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Grand Reopening of Renovated Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe
By Kevin Coleman,4 days ago
Chillicothe — The grand reopening of Yoctangee Park, after 2 1/2 years of planning and renovation, was November 6th and 7th, 2026. Here are the first batch of my videos from Friday’s events, focusing on the speeches and open houses. (I was out of town for Saturday’s events.) See my companion story for the second batch, focusing on the open houses of the two buildings. Also read the Scioto Post’s overview of the event.
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