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New Jersey Announces Additional $1 Million in Funding for Community Violence Prevention Programs
By Sruly,4 days ago
Governor Mikie Sherrill announced Friday that New Jersey will distribute an additional $1 million in funding to four organizations working to prevent gun violence and other violent incidents across the state. The funding, administered through the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, will provide $250,000 to each organization...
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