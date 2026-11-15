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No. 5 Basketball Defeats Colorado Mesa to Conclude South Central Region Challenge
4 days ago
Saturday night, No. 5-ranked DBU (2-0) took down Colorado Mesa (1-1) by a score of 94-87, concluding the South Central Region Challenge. Freshman Josh Weems led the group in scoring with 20 points (8-11 from the field), followed closely by veteran Cody Stevens (5-11), who went a perfect 8-8 from the charity stripe. The Patriots forced 30 turnovers tonight, a number they reached four times in the 2025-2026 season.