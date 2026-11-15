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‘For the First Time in Forever, Disney’s Frozen Comes to Ferndale Rep!’ November 20-December 20
By Staff,5 days ago
This is a press release from the Ferndale Repertory Theatre:. For the first time in forever, Disney’s beloved Frozen comes to life on the Ferndale Repertory Theatre stage! Running November 20 through December 20, 2026, this Broadway musical transforms the Academy Award-winning animated film into a live theatrical experience, with local performers and designers creating the magical kingdom of Arendelle right here in Humboldt County.