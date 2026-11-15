undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lockport Man Held at Will County Adult Detention Facility After Woman Barricaded, Beaten in Motel Room
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
Wilmington police forced their way into a motel room on Bridge Street Thursday night after a co-worker's tip led them to a woman who had allegedly been held captive and beaten for hours. Officers say they found a man and woman together in a bed inside the room, with the woman visibly injured and in need of immediate medical attention.
20