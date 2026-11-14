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Frederick Man Seeks Up to $30,000, Alleging Detention Center Neglect
By Jessica Brown,4 days ago
Timothy L. Issette is seeking up to $30,000 from Frederick County, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, named as a defendant but not in his official capacity, and Wellpath LLC, alleging inadequate medical care during a 2025 stay at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. The lawsuit disputes whether care during that stay contributed to problems with an implanted spinal cord stimulator; the records described in reporting do not establish what caused the device problems.
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