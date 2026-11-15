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Pregame Primer: Creighton Set to Battle Iowa in Des Moines
By Tom Nemitz,5 days ago
Creighton and Iowa both come into Sunday’s matchup off of their first loss of the year, and both teams are concerned about how their defense is performing. Iowa lost in overtime to a good Virginia Tech team (#42 KenPom) 93-88, getting destroyed in the paint as 72 of the Hokies points came either on two-pointers or free throws. Creighton, on the other hand, fell behind by as many as 15 at a Kansas State team (#101 KP) picked second-to-last in the preseason Big 12 poll.