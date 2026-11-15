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Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Bearish trend, oversold momentum, and ETF outflows keep the tape fragile
By Luisa Crawford,5 days ago
Solana fell to $70.30, down 6.94% over the last 24 hours, after trading between $76.22 and $67.41. That puts SOL back below its short- and medium-term trend markers, with the 7-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages all stacked bearishly from the supplied spot data. The setup matters because price is now trying to stabilize after a sharp break, not extend a clean trend.