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Buster Keaton’s The General and Steamboat Bill, Jr. Arrive on 4K UHD December 15 From Cohen Film Collection
By Troy Anderson,5 days ago
Buster Keaton spent the silent era demonstrating that comedy could involve enormous physical risks, elaborate mechanical disasters, and the occasional building collapsing around its star. A century later, most filmmakers would handle those situations with computer-generated effects. Keaton preferred standing in the middle of the problem and hoping everyone had...