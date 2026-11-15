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How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Women’s Basketball: Live Stream or on TV
By Data Skrive,4 days ago
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) hit the court against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) on November 15, 2026. In its previous game, Maryland-Eastern Shore fell to Georgia Tech on Thursday, 89-58. Its high scorer was Desi Taylor with 12 points. On Wednesday, in its last game, Cincinnati lost to Saint Joseph’s (PA) 67-56. With 18 points, Caliyah DeVillasee was its top scorer.