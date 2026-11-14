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Shane Gillis says backlash over 'SNL' monologue 'had a lot to do with the climate'
By Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY,4 days ago
Shane Gillis has finally addressed the scrutiny he's faced over his latest "Saturday Night Live" monologue. His third time hosting the sketch series Oct. 10 was marred by a controversial remark about how women dress at gyms, saying "I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't know women just dress like whores now."