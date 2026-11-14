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NEM#264: Bob Bert, Creative Drummer (Sonic Youth, et al)
By Mark Linsenmayer,3 days ago
Podcast (nakedly-examined-music-podcast): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:12:22 — 99.5MB) Bob introduced his “junkyard” drumming style on two Sonic Youth albums near the beginning of their career (’83-’85), then moved to Jon Spencer’s Pussy Galore for four albums (’86-’90), led his own band Bewitched from two albums and two EPs in the early ’90s, joined Chrome Cranks for two albums in the mid-’90s (plus reunions), and has been a dependable force for numerous projects since then with Lydia Lunch, Jon Spencer, Kid Congo Powers, and others.