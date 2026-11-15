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Haverstraw Police Conduct Active Shooter Training At North Rockland School
By Sruly,4 days ago
The Haverstraw Police Department conducted an active shooter training exercise at a local school in the North Rockland Central School District while schools were closed in observance of Veterans Day. The exercise brought together officers from the Haverstraw Police Department, Stony Point Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, and New...
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