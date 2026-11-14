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Malone Pulls Away From D&E in Women's Basketball Home Opener
12 days ago
ELKINS, W.Va. – The Davis & Elkins College women's basketball team dropped its home opener Wednesday evening, falling 74-49 to Malone University at the McDonnell Center. Malone jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and carried a 26-19 advantage into halftime. The Pioneers extended their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Senators 25-15 to take a 51-34 lead into the final period.