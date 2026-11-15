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I can’t wait to ignore the main story of GTA 6
5 days ago
It's hard to believe, but after years of waiting, we're less than a week away from the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Tons of people are planning to take time off from work or school in order to sink their teeth into Rockstar's newest adventure. Many of them will be diving headfirst into Jason and Lucia's story, taking on high-stakes robberies to see how the couple's ascent through Vice City's underworld plays out. But for me, the "grand theft auto" of GTA 6 is actually the least intriguing element of 2026's most anticipated game. I couldn't care less about shooting people and stealing cars. I'm far more excited to explore the vast, glorious sandbox Rockstar has created.