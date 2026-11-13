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Fabio Viviani and Chef Gianni Gallucci to Open Italian Marketplace and Deli in South Barrington
10 days ago
Restaurateur Fabio Viviani is expanding his presence in the Barrington area through a new partnership with Chef Gianni Gallucci and the announcement of Primmamore Mercato, an Italian marketplace and deli expected to open in 2027. Located in the Arboretum of South Barrington, next door to the existing Giostra restaurant, Primmamore...
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