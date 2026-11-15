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App State Beats Marshall, Clinches Bowl Eligibility With 20-16 Win
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
App State rallied from a 13-3 deficit to beat Marshall 20-16, clinching bowl eligibility and ending a four-game losing streak at Joan C. Edwards Stadium that dated to 1995. The Mountaineers’ ground game and defense sealed the win, with quarterback Henry Hasselbeck scoring twice on second-half runs and the defense stopping Marshall on two late fourth-down attempts.