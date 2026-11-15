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2027 Tulip Queen and Royal Court Selected on Saturday
By Andrew Schneider,5 days ago
The 2027 Tulip Queen and Royal Court was selected during the annual Tulip Queen’s Announcement Party at Pella High School on Saturday. Queen Lucy Carlson will be joined by Bella DeHaan, Ella Hodgell, Brooklyn Sorheim, and Cami Smith. The group will serve as ambassadors ahead of the annual Tulip Time celebration in May. Their first official appearance will be at the Sinterklaas parade on Saturday, December 5th at 10 a.m.