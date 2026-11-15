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College Football Week 11: Scores, Upsets, Playoff Rankings
By Via NCAA.com,,4 days ago
Sort By: Oldest First Latest 4:53 am, November 15, 2026 The top teams in the CFP shouldn’t shift too much, but expect a shake-up further down the rankings on Tuesday after another wild Saturday. Teams on both sides of the bubble either stayed alive, delivered dominant performances, or saw their playoff hopes fall. In case you missed any of them, here are the games from today with major CFP implications: Must-know results: No. 9 Indiana knocked off No. 18 Southern California, 27-13 No. 6 Texas survived No. 21 LSU, 22-21 Florida upset No. 11 Kentucky, 21-14 No. 10 BYU dominated…