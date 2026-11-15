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Indiana Beats USC 27-13 as Freshman Jacob Savage Leads Defense
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
Indiana’s defense and a breakout performance from seventh-year quarterback Grant Wilson powered the No. 6/5 Hoosiers past No. 15/14 USC, 27-13. After a mistake-prone first half, IU took control after the break, with key interceptions and a game-clinching touchdown pass sealing a win that strengthens its Big Ten and College Football Playoff hopes.