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John Mulaney does the (almost) impossible for his seventh time hosting Saturday Night Live
By Jesse Hassenger,5 days ago
From the whole galaxy of Saturday Night Live stars floating around out there, the one who has returned to host the show most often remains Chevy Chase—fitting, if no longer anywhere close to cherished. Chase was the show’s first breakout star and the first such figure to leave (prematurely, by almost anyone’s retrospective reckoning), meaning he was available to host as soon as the third season. (Technically, the second half of the second, but even in the loosier, goosier first five years, that wasn’t happening.) He was a regular drop-in until Season 22, when he was apparently particularly badly behaved, smacking Cheri Oteri and irritating Will Ferrell.