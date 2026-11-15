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Carved in Hagerstown, Served in Baltimore
By Staff Report,5 days ago
Long before Baltimore families sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, many of the turkeys on their plates will pass through the hands of people serving time on Roxbury Road. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, incarcerated workers and staff at the Maryland Correctional Enterprises Meat Plant, inside Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown, will prepare hundreds of donated turkeys for the Bea Gaddy Family Centers’ annual holiday meal program in Baltimore, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced.
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