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Bishops Dominate Randolph in 2026-27 Home Opener
4 days ago
Rocky Mount, NC — The North Carolina Wesleyan University men's basketball team made an impressive return to Everett Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, celebrating its 2026-27 home opener with a commanding 79-56 victory over Randolph College. Playing in front of its home crowd for the first time this season, the Battling Bishops delivered a strong all-around performance, combining efficient offensive execution with relentless defensive pressure to secure their second win of the year. Wesleyan's energy was evident throughout the contest, as the Bishops used a dominant stretch late in the first half to take control before maintaining their advantage over the final 20 minutes.