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Scout Troops 62 and 26 bid fond farewells to former leaders
By Bill Bittar,4 days ago
MONROE, Conn. —-Scouting America Troops 62 and 26 of the Connecticut Yankee Council held their Court of Honor inside the Stepaway Preschool building behind Stepney Baptist Church on Nov. 9, celebrating scouts who moved up in rank and awarding merit badges to those attaining skills in numerous categories like astronomy, camping, kayaking and electronics to name a few.
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