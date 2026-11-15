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U.S. Rep. Case backs Trump's extension of Jones Act waiver for shipping fuel from mainland to Hawaii
5 days ago
U.S. Rep. Ed Case is supporting President Donald Trump’s decision to extend a waiver of the Jones Act for another 90 days, saying the move will help protect Hawaii’s fuel supply and limit the effects of global shipping disruptions. The extension allows certain foreign-flagged vessels to transport fuel and other covered commodities between U.S. ports. It takes effect on November 16, 2026 and runs through February 14, 2027.
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