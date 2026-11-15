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This Is The Thinking Girl’s Autumn It-Shoe
By Victoria Moss,5 days ago
Paule Tenaillon designed her first pair of shoes when she was 12 years old. “It was a huge platform and a crazy shape – very creative, not at all wearable,” she laughs, speaking at the Notting Hill pop-up of Nomasei, the cult brand she co-founded with Marine Braquet in 2019 (due to Covid things didn’t really get going until a couple of years later). The Parisian-designed, Italian-made shoes have in the last five years become a coded arbiter of not just style but knowing. Renowned for exceptional comfort as well as cool, Nomasei counts Bella Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman as fans.