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Sound Women's Basketball Remains Undefeated, Defeats Vermont State University Randolph, 59-47
12 days ago
DIX HILLS, N.Y. (November 14, 2026) – The Five Towns College women's basketball team continued its outstanding start to the 2026-27 season Saturday afternoon, earning a 59-47 victory over Vermont State University Randolph at Five Towns College. With the win, the Sound improve to 4-0 on the season, remaining unbeaten through their first four contests under Head Coach Sydney Mountain.