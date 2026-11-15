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Former Lyon and Napoli manager Rudi Garcia admits he came close to landing Manchester United job five years before Mauricio Pochettino's arrival
By Adhe Makayasa,5 days ago
Garcia emerged as a candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the Norwegian's three-year reign ended following a heavy 4-1 Premier League defeat at Watford. Because that dismissal occurred midway through the 2021-22 campaign, the Red Devils hierarchy decided to bring in a temporary boss until the summer. The 62-year-old was available having left Lyon at the end of the previous season following nearly two years in charge.