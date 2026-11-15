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'We start with a slight advantage!' – Roberto Mancini issues stern warning to Italy ahead of Belgium decider
By Alvino Hanafi,5 days ago
Mancini rallies Azzurri for high-stakes Brussels battle. Italy arrive in Brussels in buoyant mood following a stellar 3-1 victory over France, sitting at the summit of UEFA Nations League A Group 1. However, head coach Roberto Mancini has made it clear that his side cannot afford to lower their guard when they face Belgium at the Koning Boudewijnstadion.