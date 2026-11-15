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Portland Man Busted After Smashing Windows On At Least 9 Parked Cars In Milwaukie
By Lucas Wright,4 days ago
A 42-year-old Portland man is behind bars after police accused him of smashing the windows of at least nine parked cars in Milwaukie on Thursday night, then running from officers who tried to stop him. Ryan J. Snegirev was caught after a short foot chase and booked into jail on multiple charges, with a separate warrant tied to a probation violation.