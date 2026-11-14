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Malibu High School drama students bring story of courage and justice to the stage
By Judy Abel,2 days ago
A century ago, four women working in an Illinois watch factory unknowingly exposed themselves to a deadly radioactive substance in the name of productivity. Their fight for justice would help change workplace safety laws and leave a lasting legacy. Now, Malibu High School theater students are bringing their story to life in “These Shining Lives,” a historical drama about friendship, courage, and the determination to hold powerful companies accountable.