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Fayetteville unable to hold onto the lead in an overtime loss to Birmingham
By Michael Heilman,4 days ago
The Fayetteville Marksmen (4-2-4) played their third straight home game at the Crown Coliseum on Saturday night in a rematch against the Birmingham Bulls (6-5). In the first period, Fayetteville forward Ricky Boysen went to the penalty box for boarding at 13:11. Thirty-six seconds later, Birmingham forward Brady Lynn put the Bulls 1-0, with assists by Colin Tracy and Brad Fortin. Fayetteville had seven shots on goal.